DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.24

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 17736239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

DeepVerge Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35.

DeepVerge Company Profile

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

