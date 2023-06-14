DEI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $216.64 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00292466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014020 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

