Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the period. Delek Logistics Partners accounts for 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $59,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 25.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 52,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKL opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

