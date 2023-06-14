Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,479 shares during the quarter. Denbury makes up about 2.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.53% of Denbury worth $109,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after buying an additional 620,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Denbury by 262.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after buying an additional 618,200 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $48,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period.

DEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

