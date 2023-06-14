Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $28.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $194,169 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

