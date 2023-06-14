dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,683.88

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003857 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $13,683.88 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,407,137 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00669502 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $13,285.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

