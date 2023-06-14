Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

DFAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 11,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

