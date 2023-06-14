Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.29

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 310992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,041 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 880,762 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,209,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

