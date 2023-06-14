Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Dino Polska Trading Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS DNOPY traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

