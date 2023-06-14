Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $70.00. 109,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 106,817 shares.The stock last traded at $50.02 and had previously closed at $45.69.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the first quarter valued at $4,662,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

