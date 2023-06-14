Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 3.7%

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.95. 367,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 111,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.