Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISAW traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISAW. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth $37,000.

