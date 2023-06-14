Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Adam D. Portnoy Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $731.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4,232.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,952 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,252 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.