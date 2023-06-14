Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.07

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 3196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $821.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

