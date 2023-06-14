DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.20

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $11.70. DLH shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 18,421 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DLH in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

