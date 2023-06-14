Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,974 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. 452,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,695. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.