Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Douglas Elliman Stock Up 0.8 %
DOUG opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.55.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.
