Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 82.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

