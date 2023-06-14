DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in May

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the May 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,458 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 312.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,618,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after buying an additional 45,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,081,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 480,645 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

