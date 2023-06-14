Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Raised by Atlantic Investment Management Inc.

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up 14.0% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Eastman Chemical worth $25,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.