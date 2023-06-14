Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,625 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Xcel Energy worth $131,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Xcel Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 183,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Xcel Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. 1,540,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.