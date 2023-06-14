Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Intuit worth $180,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

Intuit stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.76. The stock had a trading volume of 475,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,116. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.66 and a 200 day moving average of $416.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

