Electron Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 217,743 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,822,000. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.85. 76,689,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,492,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

