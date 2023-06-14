Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,859 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Edison International makes up about 2.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Edison International worth $67,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.41. 397,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,234. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

