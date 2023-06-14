Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

