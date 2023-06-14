Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Up 596.3% in May

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 596.3% from the May 15th total of 369,100 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 127.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevation Oncology by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 516,880 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink raised Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 3.0 %

ELEV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

