Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.99

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and traded as low as $25.41. Empire shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 201 shares.

Empire Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.