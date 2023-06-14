Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Encore Wire by 4,549.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Encore Wire by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $185.56 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

