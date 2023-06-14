Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.4% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,790 shares of company stock worth $53,536,783. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $179.49. The company had a trading volume of 307,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,300. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

