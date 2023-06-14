Endurant Capital Management LP Takes $5.43 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 436,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up approximately 2.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.
As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
