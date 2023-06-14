Endurant Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Endurant Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,083 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.8% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $12,421,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 437,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 267,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 5.2 %

THC traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,092. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

