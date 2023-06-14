Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nabors Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,661. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $190.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

