Energy Income Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Energy Income Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,768 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $33,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CMS traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. 313,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,145. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

