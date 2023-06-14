Energy Income Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,718 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 3.1% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of Quanta Services worth $137,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 203,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $186.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.59.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

