Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 40,058 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Western Midstream Partners worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,911,000 after buying an additional 123,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 163,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

