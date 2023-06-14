Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 111,313 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,313 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $78,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,005. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile



Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.



