Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:CPK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.98. 7,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,073. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.