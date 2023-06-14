Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 401,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,570. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

