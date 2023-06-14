Energy Income Partners LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.04. 510,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,018. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

