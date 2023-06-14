Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

AR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

