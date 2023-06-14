Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.37. The stock had a trading volume of 512,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,160. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

