Engaged Capital LLC Acquires 177,449 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for about 24.9% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $147,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. 52,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,934. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.87.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,149,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,149,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,191 shares of company stock valued at $31,498,826. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

