Engle Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,000. Utz Brands accounts for about 4.2% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Utz Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares in the company, valued at $64,158,388.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dylan Lissette bought 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock worth $25,164,835. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,723. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.00%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

