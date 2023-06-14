Engle Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,000. Integral Ad Science makes up approximately 4.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.65% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 177,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.