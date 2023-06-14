Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.46. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 37,901 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price target on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group ( TSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$8.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.