Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.17. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 65,358 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $95.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 43.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 211,509 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth $13,616,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

