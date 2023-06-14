EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 484,072 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $161,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

