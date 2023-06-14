EOS Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $692.21 million and approximately $107.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002982 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,958,513 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.