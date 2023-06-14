Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,469 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

CPRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.85. 261,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

