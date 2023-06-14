Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FI traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $121.29. 990,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

